OKC Announces New Art Projects
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City is committed to the arts as the city grows. So much so, it has put art into its city laws.
One percent of the budget for new city projects has to be spent on art that goes on display nearby.
Four new “1% projects” were just announced by the City.
Five multiple-sided geometric pieces that were influenced by boulders and glacial formations will go up along the MAPS West River Trail. The pieces are eight to nine feet tall and will be installed by the beginning of summer.
“I think it’s fun. I’m looking forward to it, but I’m also nervous,” laughs Artist Klint Schor about his biggest project yet.
Along with “Glacial Erratics,” which will run $70,000, the City announced three other 1% projects.
The City has commissioned the "Indian Blanket Flower Bench" at South Lakes Park, Windswept Wall at Fire Station Number 29, and a sculpture at the entrance of Red Andrews Park.
Scissortail Park, which opens this year, will eventually get its own 1% project.
“We foresee this being a center gathering place, the central place people meet,” says OKC Associate Planner Randy Marks with the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs.