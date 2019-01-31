Man Arrested In Connection With Kidnapping, Drive-By Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK - On January 25, 2019, officers arrived on scene after receiving a call about a drive-by shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City.
No injuries were reported, but there was damage done to the garage door, as well as to several cars parked outside the home. But the police report reveals strange details that led up to the shooting, and the charges the suspect is now facing.
“Officers spoke at the scene to several females, one of whom was the ex-girlfriend of our suspect in this case,” said MSgt.Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
The OCPD learned that earlier in the night, two of the females were kidnapped and held at gunpoint by the same suspect, 20-year-old Joseph William Buckley.
According to the police report, the female victims were driving around the same apartment complex, where Buckley lives, when he forced himself into the back seat of the vehicle.
“Forced them to drive out to a lake. Would refuse to let them go,” said MSgt. Knight.
The victims told police that once they arrived at Lake Stanley Draper, Buckley instructed the two females to fight one another.
And if they refused, he would pistol whip both of them.
“Forced the women to behave in this manner. To actually scuffle one another before finally freeing them,” said MSgt. Knight.
Buckley was located shortly after they found out about the incident. He was then placed under arrest and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Buckley is facing kidnapping charges, along with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation.