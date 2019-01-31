State Lawmakers Could Pass Constitutional Carry
Oklahoma could soon become the 14th state in the nation that allows residents to carry a pistol without needing a license or training.
Last year, the Legislature passed a bill allowing constitutional carry, but it was vetoed by Gov. Mary Fallin. This year, constitutional carry could have another shot.
Leaders in the House and Senate say they'd back constitutional carry. They say right now, there isn't much training required to carry a pistol.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he has no plans to veto a constitutional carry bill.
Under the proposed legislation, Oklahomans ages 21 and over could carry without a license or training if they don't have a felony conviction and meet the other requirements of the current law. Right now, Oklahomans have to take an 8-hour course before they can carry a weapon, open or concealed.