Gas Line Explosion Causes Evacuations At 21st & Memorial In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are responding to a gas line explosion at 21st and Memorial. It happened at a construction site near a church at that intersection. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
Tulsa Police say a truck hit the gas line, causing it to rupture. There were no crews working at that exact location at the time of the incident, News On 6 was told.
Businesses and some residences in the area are being evacuated, and parts of the roadway have been shutdown. Firefighters are going door to door in neighborhoods to alert residents.
When Osage SkyNews 6 HD first flew over the pipe rupture shortly after 3 p.m., you could see gas blowing from the large pipe, but there was no fire. Tulsa fire crews began spraying water on the line using a ladder truck.
Public Service of Oklahoma reports around 2,000 power outages at the intersection.
It's believed the site is a $1 million street rehab project where city crews are replacing underground infrastructure.
