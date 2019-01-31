A California woman says a hospital in Long Beach placed her mother, who has Alzheimer's disease, in a taxi and then dumped her in the middle of the night outside the memory-care facility where she lives. Costanza Zerbi says Alzheimer's has left her mother with the cognitive abilities of a small child and she cannot be left alone. So she says seeing security footage of 84-year-old Savina Zerbi trying to get into her care facility is heartbreaking.