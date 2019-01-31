Trump Says Location Is Picked For Next North Korea Summit
President Trump, in a meeting with American manufacturers to sign an executive order Thursday at the White House, said a time and location location has been agreed upon for a second summit with North Korea. The White House has said a second summit will take place at the end of February, although the details have yet to be announced.
The president gave few other details on another potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but did say the announcement will be made next week.
On another topic of the day, Mr. Trump didn't answer directly when asked whether he has confidence that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel give him good advice.
"No, I disagree with certain things that they said — I think I'm right, but time will prove that — time will prove me right, probably. I think Iran is a threat. I think it's a very big threat."
The commander-in-chief bashed his intel leaders, although not by name, on Twitter Wednesday, saying his "intelligence people" should "go back to school." That tweet came after Haspel and Coats directly contradicted him in their testimony on Capitol Hill on worldwide threats.
The president's executive order on manufacturing follows devastating news regarding Foxconn. Mr. Trump, who pledged to bring back manufacturing jobs and personally helped break ground on the planned $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin, has yet to personally weigh in on Foxconn's announcement this week that the campus will be a research hub instead of a blue-collar manufacturing center.
Foxconn, a major supplier of electronics for Apple, said it still plans to create 13,000 new jobs, but they won't be the manufacturing jobs the president has touted. Mr. Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker promoted the facility as evidence that they were helping bring back manufacturing to middle America and the U.S.
The executive order the president is signing directs the head of each department and agency to administer a new program to encourage the recipients of new federal awards to use iron, aluminum, steel, cement and other manufactured products from the U.S. as much as possible, according to the White House.
In his meeting with American manufacturers Thursday, the president claimed that China "has opened up because of us." He added the U.S. "won't have a deal" with China if it isn't opened up to farmers and manufacturers. Still, the president said he thinks there's a "good chance" the U.S. and China will make a deal.
"I think it has a very good chance of happening," the president said.