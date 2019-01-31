News
Oklahoma Woman Shares Ties To Beatles Last Live Performance
TULSA, Oklahoma - Beatles history was made 50 years ago Wednesday. In January 1969 the Beatles played their last live performance and it took place on the rooftop of Apple Records in London.
But what many people don't know is that there was an Oklahoman on that roof that day. Tulsa's OKPOP Museum says Chris O'Dell was one of the four people seated next to the smokestacks.
She grew up in Keota and Owasso. According to OKPOP's post, O'Dell was working for Apple Records at the time of that final live performance.
They also say she was the inspiration for George Harrison's 'Miss O'Dell' and Leon Russell's 'Pisces Apple Lady'.