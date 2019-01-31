OK Members Work To Prepare For, Prevent Next Shutdown
OKLAHOMA CITY - As the looming threat of another shutdown hangs over Congress, Oklahoma’s members are weighing in. One attempting to push legislation designed to prevent shutdowns, another preparing to.
Freshman Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK5) and a group of other new members of the House have introduced a bill called the Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act (SEAS). The bill would keep the government running for at least 30 days if Congress can't agree on a budget... the goal is to prevent future shutdowns from happening. The most recent shutdown was 35 days long.
In her statement Horn saying she's backing the bill to protect federal workers saying in part they "did nothing to cause the government shutdown and should not have to suffer because of it."
In the meantime, long-serving Republican Tom Cole (R) saying the next government shutdown is likely unavoidable, no matter what bills are introduced.
Cole wrote in a recent column the next shutdown will be on the Democrats and not the President saying in part "While I am always hopeful, I do remain skeptical of Democrats' ability to recognize and accept a compromise."
Congress has until February 15th to reach an agreement on border security and funding the President's border wall or trigger another shutdown.