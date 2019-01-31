As Muscovites struggled with one of the heaviest snowstorms in decades, residents of the Moscow zoo did not mind the challenging weather conditions.

Nearly half a month's worth of snow fell on Moscow in just two days this past weekend, forming a perfect playground for a lions' couple who chased each other through soft white heaps.

However, the Russian winter failed to surprise a polar bear, who looked perfectly at home sleeping on a snowy mat.

The snowfall on January 26 was the heaviest in nearly 70 years, Interfax news agency reported the government meteorological office as saying.