Heaviest Snowfall In Nearly 70 Years Delights Animals At Moscow Zoo
As Muscovites struggled with one of the heaviest snowstorms in decades, residents of the Moscow zoo did not mind the challenging weather conditions.
Nearly half a month's worth of snow fell on Moscow in just two days this past weekend, forming a perfect playground for a lions' couple who chased each other through soft white heaps.
However, the Russian winter failed to surprise a polar bear, who looked perfectly at home sleeping on a snowy mat.
The snowfall on January 26 was the heaviest in nearly 70 years, Interfax news agency reported the government meteorological office as saying.