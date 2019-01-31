News
Venus, Jupiter Align With Moon In Oklahoma Sky
Thursday, January 31st 2019, 6:47 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The weather was perfect Thursday morning for an interesting sight in the Oklahoma sky.
Venus and Jupiter lined up with the crescent moon above the eastern horizon.
It's not an uncommon event, because astronomers say there will be 14 planetary conjunctions this year, but they're still interesting to witness.
Jupiter and Venus are actually hundreds of millions of miles apart, but their orbits put them in a position fairly regularly that makes them appear together in Earth's sky.