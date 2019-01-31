News
Police Searching For NW OKC Armed Robbery Suspect
Thursday, January 31st 2019, 3:57 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday morning.
According to officials, the robbery took place at a gas station near Northwest 63rd Street and North Western Avenue.
The suspect was armed with a gun and took off on foot, officials said.
Police describe the suspect as a black male.
No one was injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.