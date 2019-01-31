OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday morning. 

According to officials, the robbery took place at a gas station near Northwest 63rd Street and North Western Avenue. 

The suspect was armed with a gun and took off on foot, officials said. 

Police describe the suspect as a black male. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

 