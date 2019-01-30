BRODY: "From a spiritual perspective, for such a time as this, Donald Trump of all people, as you said earlier in the interview, the most conservative president, does it kind of blow your mind that someone like Donald Trump who is sitting in the Oval Office, I know you can list the accomplishments, but at the same time just from a spiritual perspective there are a lot of Christians who believe that for such a time as this..."

SANDERS: "I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about."