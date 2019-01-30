New Campus For Oklahoma Humane Society Proposed To City Officials
Oklahoma City, OK - A $20 million campus for the Oklahoma Humane Society has been proposed as a new development along the future Scissortail Park.
Officials say they’ve dreamed of this project.
“We submitted a conceptual design of what we would like to do, where we would like to be. And we really showed the community for the first time, the impact a new facility could have,” Dana McCrory, President and CEO of OK Humane, said.
The proposal was submitted to Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority (OCURA) to be named conditional developer for land at Southwest 10th Street and Harvey Avenue, in what will soon be known as Scissortail Park.
The group has already visited with potential donors, but fundraising can't start until the humane society is in control of the land.
“The new facility would pose as an adoption facility, as well as other things. It will have a humane-education center. It will have conference room space. It will really be kind of an anchor to the park for the community to come in and learn everything about animals,” McCrory said.
She adds that the campus will allow for expansion of operations that are currently spread out at four different locations, making the new facility more convenient.
“It's not a short process. We're talking 2022 at the earliest… It's going to take a community to build this for the community,” McCrory said.
OK Humane was founded in 2007, to help end needless euthanasia of adoptable animals in Oklahoma. So far, they’ve helped save over 160,000 animals in Oklahoma City alone. And with the new facility, they’re hoping to save a whole lot more than that.