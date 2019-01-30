OU Board Of Regents Chairman Clay Bennett Steps Down During Meeting
OU Board of Regents Chairman Clay Bennett announced he was stepping down from the position due to health reasons.
Bennett was appointed to the Board of Regents by Gov. May Fallin in 2011 for a seven-year term. He was reconfirmed in January.
The university released the following statement after he announced his resignation:
"Clayton Bennett has resigned from the OU Board of Regents due to health reasons. His resignation takes effect immediately. Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes will serve as interim chair.
"Per bylaws, the vice chair presides in the absence of the chair. The board will formally elect officers at its next meeting."
Bennett is a businessman and is the chairman for the ownership group that owns the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bennett has been suffering from health issues.
He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2007 and was named Oklahoman of the Year in 2008 by Oklahoma Today magazine. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
