OCPD Releases Bodycam Video In Halfway House Takedown
Oklahoma City, OK - An intense showdown between Oklahoma City officers and a prison inmate was caught on video. Police responded to a disturbance at the Carver Transitional Center on the southwest side last week.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials have not reviewed the body camera footage but said several of the inmates will be moved to higher level security facilities due to their reported behavior toward responding officers.
Officer: “If you’re not involved start getting out of here.”
Halfway house inmates lined the hallway that led to where Jeremy Cole, 36, was on the floor. Police were called to assist after Cole allegedly attacked a correctional officer.
The DOC inmate was nude when Officers Grant Wheeler and Kalob Forman arrived. Cole became violent when they attempted to put him in handcuffs.
Officer: “Hey, get back. Wheeler get back. Taser, taser! Wheeler let go, Wheeler let go!”
The taser did not seem to have an impact on Cole. He knocked the weapon away and the officer holding it fell backwards.
Other inmates stepped in to help the situation, and that is when Officer Forman called for backup several times.
Officer: “Send extra people now we’re outnumbered!”
Officer: “We’re outnumbered about 50 to two. Get us some help here now!”
The report indicated it took up to five officers and several inmates to restrain Cole.
Inmate: “Please bro, you’re making it worse.”
One of the officers injured his ankle during the scuffle.
Cole now faces three felony counts of assault and battery upon a police officer.
DOC officials said Cole had only been in the halfway house for two weeks and has more than 1,500 days of his sentence remaining. He is now being held in the Oklahoma County jail.