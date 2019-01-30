The president later admonished the intelligence community for its assessment of Iran in the wake of the administration's pullout of the Iran nuclear deal. Mr. Trump referred to his "intelligence people" as "extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran" after both Coats and Haspel testified that Iran remains in "technical compliance" with the JCPOA or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action even as Tehran evaluates its options for lessening its commitment to the deal.