News
Multiple Fire Crews Knock Down Del City Apartment Fire
Wednesday, January 30th 2019, 7:56 AM CST
Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Multiple fire crews knocked down an apartment fire in Del City, Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the fire was at the Ashwood Apartments near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue.
The fire reportedly started on a balcony in the rear of one of the apartment buildings, officials said.
Initial reports indicated that people were jumping from the balcony.
Two units were destroyed from the blaze, and one person was taken away on a stretcher.
There are currently no reports on the condition of the victim.
Del City, Midwest City and Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.