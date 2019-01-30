Ninnekah Superintendent Charged With Assault And Battery Due In Court
GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Ninnekah Superintendent, Michael Bunch is due in court Wednesday, facing assault and battery charges.
Bunch is currently still listed on the District’s website as the Superintendent.
Court documents filed in October reveal Lindsay Police responded to a Love’s Travel Stop in June to find Bunch’s then girlfriend, visibly upset and wearing only a t-shirt and underwear.
She told police, Bunch came into her bedroom, attempting to smother her with a pillow before she was able to fight him off and run away.
Bunch turned himself in five days later and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Since the alleged incident, the woman involved tells News 9 Bunch has emailed her hundreds of times.
Bunch was placed on administrative leave, but the school district's website doesn't list an interim superintendent, even though the school district discussed it in November.
He is due in court at 1:45 p.m. at the Garvin County courthouse.