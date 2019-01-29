Man Accused Of Using Chloroform, Sexually Assaulting Teen In MWC
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A man, police say, smothered a young girl with Chloroform before sexually abusing her is behind bars.
Police say Andrew Gamboa, 39, drugged his victim after she denied his advances while inside a Midwest City home.
According to police, Gamboa had been preying on the victim for months. They say unbeknownst to her, he had been photographing her as she undressed.
According to the victim, Gamboa placed his hands under her shirt. She told investigators when she told him to stop, he left only to return with a white rag that he placed over her mouth.
The girl blacked out.
She later texted an adult relative, detailing her abuse at the hands of Gamboa.
That relative sounded the alarm and notified the Midwest City Police.
The girl told investigators Gamboa had abused her before.
A search of his home uncovered chemicals used to make homemade Chloroform, along with glassware commonly used for science experiments.
Police also found a hidden camera under a desk the girl was known to use. Images of her undressing taken from that camera's angle were found on Gamboa's phone.
When confronted with the allegations, Gamboa denied abusing the girl.
As for the evidence, Gamboa admitted to experimenting with Chloroform, but said he used it along with other chemicals on himself.
Gamboa has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. He's currently being held on an $800,000 bond.