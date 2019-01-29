OKC Smoke Shop Expands Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Oklahoma City, OK - A well-known smoke shop in South Oklahoma City will also become a medical marijuana dispensary.
Rick and Bunni Wheaton opened “Rick and Bunni’s” on South 57th and Pennsylvania Avenue in July of 2017. They’ve been burglarized twice.
A year ago, the fire that destroyed Gerald’s Donuts two doors down heavily damaged Rick and Bunni’s as well.
They say they’ve now jumped through all the legal hoops to open their medical marijuana dispensary and are just waiting for their products to arrive.
“We’re going to have one armed guard here at all times. So, he’ll be watching all of the surveillance and keeping an eye on customers, and making sure everybody, including our customers are safe too,” said Rick Wheaten.
Wheaton says their dispensary will sell several medical marijuana-related products.