Kyrie Irving Reportedly To Star In, Produce Horror Movie Based On 'Haunted' OKC Hotel
Oklahoma City, OK - Many have heard the tale of Effie, the ghost that supposedly haunts the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. NBA players have even stated they’ve encountered paranormal activity while staying there.
It was announced Monday, by ESPN and Variety, that a currently untitled horror film is in the making.
Legend states that hotel owner, W.B. Skirvin, impregnated a maid named Effie in the1930s. He locked her in a room on the 10th floor until the baby was born. Effie then proceeded to jump out of her hotel window, baby in arms, to her death.
Journalists have looked into the story, and it's not credible.
But the scary tale lives on.
Now, Imagine Entertainment in California has announced it's optioned an upcoming Players' Tribune article, telling NBA stars' experiences while staying at the “haunted” hotel.
The movie is set to star Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who will also be executive producer, according to Variety.
New 9 reached out to Skirvin regarding the Hollywood spotlight. They sent the following statement:
“The Skirvin Hilton’s rich and vibrant history is part of what makes it a coveted destination for our guests. While the luxurious accommodations and elegant service at the Skirvin Hilton have been known to steal the show, this is the first we have heard of this.”
It’s still unclear from the reports if Imagine Entertainment is wanting to film at the historic hotel. News 9 reached out to them and is waiting for further details.