News
Logan County Man Reported Missing
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 5:37 PM CST
Updated:
A Logan County man was reported missing after he last seen Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
Earl Mangold was reported missing after he was last seen early Tuesday in the area of State Highway 74 and State Highway 51.
Mangold is a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds.
He was last seen with two other people on the rural road nearby.
Mangold was driving a red pickup which has been recovered by deputies.
Anyone with information about Mangold's whereabouts is asked to call the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 405-282-4100.