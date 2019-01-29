Mustang Police Officer Creates GoFundMe To Help Raise Lunch Money For Students
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Over $3,000 has been raised for students who cannot afford lunch in the Mustang Public School District.
Mustang Police Officer Kevin Simons started the GoFundMe fundraiser after coming across a Facebook post. A mother was upset after a high school student returned her lunch tray for not having enough money in the lunch account. The post stuck with Simons.
“You know how kids are, middle school and high school kids, they are real observant of how other kids see them,” said Simons.
After a discussion with friends, it was determined a GoFundMe page was the way to go.
The Mustang police officer had no idea the traction it would receive.
“I just threw out the $10,000 goal when I was setting up the page,” said Simons. “I figured we'd get about $1,500 to $2,000. In about five days, we have $3,300 and that is just amazing.”
The money raised will be distributed among the 10 plus Mustang Public School buildings.
Simons says it's all about the kids.
“Some people, they just fall on rough times and need a little extra help,” said Simons. “It is nothing embarrassing. It happens. And If I can step up and help them do that, it’s a good thing.”
Sometimes all it takes is one kind action to start a movement.
“What I would like to see is some kind of revolving fund,” said Simons. “A continuous fund where we can keep money in an account and take care of kids lunches. And hopefully it won't go by the wayside.”