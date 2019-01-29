Wanted Robbery Suspect Hold OKC Woman Hostage In Her Home
Oklahoma City, OK - A man armed with a stolen state agent's badge and fake money is behind bars after burglarizing a Southwest Oklahoma City home.
Police said Dahlton Allenbaugh, 24, barged into the home on Monday in an attempt to hide from officers.
The homeowner, who only wants to use her first name Brenda, came eye-to-eye with Allenbaugh.
“I heard somebody say, ‘Help me, help me,’” said Brenda.
Brenda was in her driveway when she heard the cry for help coming down the street from Allenbaugh. She went back inside her home and was greeted at the door by Allenbaugh.
“The young man was like, ‘Help me, help me. I’m running from the cops.’ And I was like, you really need to get out of my house,” said Brenda.
To her surprise and fear, Allenbaugh closed both front doors and stood in front of them.
“I kept trying to open it, and saying get the out of my house,” said Brenda. “Help me, help me.”
Her screams for help were heard by officers outside. They already were hot on Allenbaugh's trail.
Only minutes before, officers attempted to pick the intruder up on a robbery warrant.
“He was near an apartment and walked inside,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “As he came back out, officers converged to try and take him into custody. He fled on foot.”
Despite jumping multiple fences, officers followed Allenbaugh through a neighborhood and saw him run into Brenda's home.
“Finally, the cop on the other side of the door,” said Brenda. “I guess busted the door open.”
They handcuffed Allenbaugh, and during a search officers found what appeared to be a stolen Oklahoma Employment Security Commission special agent badge and a counterfeit 100-dollar bill.
The homeowner now plans to make good use of her concealed carry permit at all times.
“Keep my gun close,” said Brenda. “More close by, instead of where it was.”