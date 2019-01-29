News
Edmond Police Find Missing Man Safe
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 3:41 PM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - The Edmond Police Department said they have found a man they reported as endangered and missing.
According to police, 69-year-old Robert Steve Guest was found safe after he was last seen near 12th and Ann Arbor in Oklahoma City. Police said Guest hadn't been in contact with his family in a few days, prompting the search.
Guest is an amputee, on the right leg below the knee. All of his mobility devices, such as his wheelchair and walker were left behind.