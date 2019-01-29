News
R&B Singer James Ingram Dies At 66
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 3:26 PM CST
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram has died after a reported battle against a form of brain cancer.
The news of Ingram's death was first circulated online by Ingram's friend and creative partner Debbie Allen on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Ingram was known for several '80s hits, including his #1 duet with Patti Austin, "Baby Come to Me" as well as "Somewhere Out There" with Linda Ronstadt
Ingram won a Grammy award for his duet with Michael McDonald "Yah Mo B There" and for his song "100 Ways."