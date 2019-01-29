News
Man Receives Deferred Sentence In Fatal Tulsa Crash
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 10:53 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man charged in a deadly crash that killed a husband and wife near 41st and Yale will be released from jail Tuesday and will be deported.
Prosecutors initially charged Juan Joaquin with two counts of first-degree manslaughter for the September 2018 crash that killed David and Kelli Fullerton. But as part of a deal, Joaquin pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent homicide and received a two-year deferred sentence.
The judge called the situation "tragic” and “bad accident."