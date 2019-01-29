Thunder Players Grant Wishes To 2 Children
Oklahoma City Thunder players granted wishes to two children this past weekend.
Nerlens Noel, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Andre Roberson met with two children whose wish was to spend time with Thunder players.
Jaizahn Lewis from Temecula, California, and Jada Briggs from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, made their wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The group spent Saturday afternoon at Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge to bowl before the children and their families attended the Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday afternoon.
Lewis and Briggs met Thunder players after the game, took pictures with Rumble and had basketballs signed by the team.
Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Terrance Ferguson surprised the kids with pairs of shoes and played a game of pickup on the Thunder court after the came. Each child received a bag full of Thunder gear and a customized jersey.