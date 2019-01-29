Justin Timberlake's 'Man Of The Woods' Tour Sets OKC Record
OKLAHOMA CITY - Justin Timberlake 'Man of the Woods' tour made history Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The Grammy-award winning superstar sold out the Chesapeake Energy arena and set a new record for highest-grossing show in the arena as well as OKC's history.
“The caliber of talent coming to Chesapeake Arena in 2019 is second-to-none, and successes like the Justin Timberlake concert help ensure that world class performers continue to visit OKC,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “We feel the benefits as music fans, of course, but also through the economic activity our community enjoys when people travel from around the region to see these shows. I’m excited for the rest of the 2019 lineup and to see what future announcements are yet to come!”
“This milestone is due to the ongoing support of the live music fans in Oklahoma City who continue to buy tickets and fill this arena,” said Chris Semrau.
The Man of the Woods tour travels to 78 cities in 13 different countries throughout North America and Europe.