Local Woman Gets Surprise Of A Lifetime, Meets Justin Timberlake
OKLAHOMA CITY - One local woman got to experience the surprise of a lifetime after News 9 highlighted her story of survival.
Brandy Haygood was in a horrible roll over accident just over 10 months ago.
After suffering severe injuries and experiencing a stroke during surgery, Haygood wasn't waking up.
Her family tried talking to her and saying anything they thought would motivate Haygood to open her eyes. The family said Haygood's mom started telling her they would take trips or do activities she had been wanting to do. Eventually going to Justin Timberlake's concert was brought up, and her family said that's when Haygood opened her eyes. They claim that was the turning point.
Fast forward to Jan. 26 of this year, Haygood is walking and almost fully recovered. She and a few members of her family were preparing to finally attend Timberlake's concert in Oklahoma City.
That's when one of Timberlake's friends contacted her on Instagram the day of the concert. He helped Haygood connect with Timberlake's team.
Haygood was gifted the VIP treatment, complete with a personal meet and greet with JT himself.
"Right before he went on, I got to go back," said Haygood. "He was walking toward me, and I just started crying."
Haygood said Justin was blown away by her story.
"He was like your story's amazing," said Haygood. "I'm so thankful to god that your alive."
Over 16,000 people attended Timberlake's sold-out show along with Haygood.
The concert broke the record for highest grossing show in Chesapeake Energy Arena and Oklahoma City's history.