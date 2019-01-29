News
Firefighters Reiterating Fire Safety Tips After Fatal NW OKC Apartment Fire
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 8:35 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are warning about preventative measures people can do to insure they're prepared for a fire, after a recent Northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire took the lives of four people.
The most import thing firefighters say you can do to be safe is to be aware and educated about fire safety.
"Have to ways out of your room. Sleep with your door shut. If there is smoke get low. If there is no smoke, look and see where the fire is. Last step is to get low," said Oklahoma City Fire Department Chief, Richard Kelly.
The fire department recommends every home have a working smoke detector, which are available through the department.