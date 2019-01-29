 

 

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City police are searching for a suspect following a short pursuit, early Tuesday morning, officials said. 

According to authorities, police tried to initiate a traffic stop near Southeast 15th Street and South Anderson Road. The suspect crashed the vehicle and ran away shortly after speeding off. 

Police are searching the surrounding wooded area with a K9.

Officials said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle. 

There is no suspect description at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

 