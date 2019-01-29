News
MWC Police Searching For Suspect Following Short Pursuit
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 4:31 AM CST
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City police are searching for a suspect following a short pursuit, early Tuesday morning, officials said.
According to authorities, police tried to initiate a traffic stop near Southeast 15th Street and South Anderson Road. The suspect crashed the vehicle and ran away shortly after speeding off.
Police are searching the surrounding wooded area with a K9.
Officials said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
There is no suspect description at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.