Dowell is ranked in the top 10 on three events, sitting in sixth on vault (9.906), seventh on beam (9.900) and tied for 10th on floor (9.900). Nichols is ranked in the top five on three events, coming in at No. 1 on vault (9.95), No. 4 on bars (9.925) and No. 2 on beam (9.942). The junior shares 10th on floor (9.9). Webb is ranked on two events, sharing third on beam (9.931) and sitting in a tie for 21st on bars (9.875).