Strong Road Score Keeps OU Women's Gymnastics Team At No. 1
After posting the nation’s highest score of the weekend, the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team remained the No. 1 team in the nation for the fourth week in a row.
The Sooners, who tallied a nation-leading 197.975 on Saturday, have now been the No. 1 team in the nation for a total of 56 weeks since the start of the 2015 season.
OU held on to the top spot in the rankings with a 197.713 average. Florida moved up to No. 2 (197.492) and UCLA slid into third (197.488). Utah (197.238) and LSU (196.981) once again round out the top five.
The Sooners also hold the top mark on two of four events. OU is ranked No. 1 on vault (49.450 average) and beam (49.494), No. 2 on bars (49.450) and No. 4 on floor (49.319).
Seven Sooners hold 18 individual rankings, highlighted by three gymnasts in the top 10 of the all-around rankings. Junior Maggie Nichols (39.700) ranks first, senior Brenna Dowell (39.587) ranks sixth and sophomore Anastasia Webb (39.525) ranks seventh.
Dowell is ranked in the top 10 on three events, sitting in sixth on vault (9.906), seventh on beam (9.900) and tied for 10th on floor (9.900). Nichols is ranked in the top five on three events, coming in at No. 1 on vault (9.95), No. 4 on bars (9.925) and No. 2 on beam (9.942). The junior shares 10th on floor (9.9). Webb is ranked on two events, sharing third on beam (9.931) and sitting in a tie for 21st on bars (9.875).
Senior Nicole Lehrmann and freshman Olivia Trautman are each ranked on a pair of events. Lehrmann is tied for eighth on bars (9.912) and tied for 11th on vault (9.875). Trautman sits at No. 2 on floor (9.944) and 21st on vault (9.856).
Rounding out the Sooners in the rankings are junior Jade Degouveia on vault at No. 5 (9.919) and junior Bre Showers on beam at No. 11 (9.883).
The Sooners are back at home Friday to host No. 2 Florida at Lloyd Noble Center. The meet is slated for a 6:45 p.m. CT start. Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling the OU Athletics Tickets Office at (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at (800) 456-GoOU.