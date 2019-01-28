911 Captures Edmond Home Invasion In Progress; 4 Suspects Arrested
A 911 call captured the tail end of an Edmond home invasion. The caller was heard confronting and scuffling with the intruders outside of a home in south Edmond. Four men were later arrested.
911 Caller: “I just had stuff robbed from me last week, and I changed the locks and everything. So, I think this is the same people.”
"Our victim sells shoes as a side business and recently had his home broken into,” said Edmond Police Spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.
During that initial break-in, several shoes were stolen - shoes that Ashtian Rosales allegedly later posted for sale online.
“Our victim made arrangements to, I don’t know if it was to buy the shoes back or to confront the person that possibly had his shoes. They were supposed to meet at his house,” said Wagnon.
When Rosales arrived, the two argued briefly before both got into their cars and left. But police say Rosales circled back and brought his friends.
The 911 caller arrived home moments after the men forced their way into his home
911 Caller: “What are you doing bro? Why are you in my house?”
The caller then dropped the phone and was heard scuffling with the intruders for several minutes.
911 Caller: “Please stop!”
911 Dispatcher: “Hello?”
911 Caller: “Hello? Hello? Ma’am?”
911 Caller: “They had my roommate at gunpoint.”
911 Dispatcher: “They had him at gunpoint?”
911 Caller: “I'm just really scared right now.”
911 Dispatcher: “I understand.”
911 Caller: “I probably have to move.”
911 Dispatcher: “Keep taking deep breaths, okay?”
911 Caller: (panting)