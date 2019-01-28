5 Houston Police Officers Shot In SE Houston
Five Houston police officers have been shot in southeast Houston, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirms.
"We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers," Acevedo tweeted.
The wounded officers are being rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Ben Taub.
One officer was taken by Life Flight. The other four went by ambulance.
Some streets in the Medical Center are being closed to allow emergency crews to get through.
The suspect is dead, but it is still an active scene. There are unconfirmed reports of at least one other suspect.
Dozens of first responders rushed to the scene, including the HPD SWAT team.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near Crosstimbers and Harding.
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
