"It's a typical interaction with a 13-year-old child, nothing extraordinary," Tupper said Thursday. "But he reacted emotionally to that."

At the press conference last week, the boy's parents had issued an emotional plea for him to return home.

"Corey you know how much we love you, and I'm not gonna stop until we find you," his mother Michelle Brown said through tears.

Volunteers and public safety workers searched for him, but the search was complicated by frigid temperatures and blustery winds.

The Marshalltown Community School District said Sunday it was saddened to learn about Corey's death and that he "was loved by many and will be deeply missed."