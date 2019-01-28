Patrons Intervene When Man Assaults Woman At Tulsa Bar, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say other customers in a bar intervened when a man sexually assaulted a woman then hit her on the head with a bottle.
Police say it happened at the Cellar Dweller bar near 7th and Elwood late Saturday night.
When officers arrived, they found other men restraining Brian Banfield. Police say witnesses told them Banfield had grabbed a woman's crotch and then hit her on the head with a glass bottle.
According to the arrest report, Banfield was taken to OSU Medical Center. While there, officers say, he threatened to kill every officer in the room, saying he was going to put a bullet through their heads.
Officers then booked Banfield into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, sexual battery and threatening a violent act.