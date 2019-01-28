News
Hidden Camera Captures Rare Amur Tiger Cubs At Play
Rare footage of four Amur tiger cubs playing and resting in the Russia's far east region has been released.
The video, which was shot from mid-December 2018, was captured by a hidden camera trap installed in the Land of the Leopard National Park, in Primorsky Krai.
The four cubs are seen playing with each other throughout the day and are also captured in the early morning with their mother, who then leaves them for most of the day, probably to go hunting.
According to local media, scientists said the cubs were about three to four months old and that it was rare to catch such young tigers on a camera trap.
Usually it's not until the cubs start following their mothers that they are caught on film, scientists added.