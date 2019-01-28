News
Police Searching For Suspect After NW OKC Stabbing
Monday, January 28th 2019, 5:43 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect after one person was stabbed in the chest in Northwest Oklahoma City, Monday morning.
According to officials, the stabbing took place near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue close to Monroe Elementary School.
The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, officials said.
There is currently no suspect information.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.