Police Searching For 3 Men Following NW OKC Assault
Monday, January 28th 2019, 4:33 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for three men involved in an assault near Northwest 38th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to officials, a group of men started fighting, leading to one man firing a gun into the air.
One man was pistol whipped during the fight, but was no seriously injured, officials said.
Police have not released the names of the men involved.
