Super Bowl LIII is almost here, and that means another year of unforgettable commercials. But which is the funniest Super Bowl spot of all time?
We're going to find out in the 2019 edition of Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, with this year's edition pitting ten of the funniest ads in history against one another to determine a winner—which you can help choose with a live Twitter hashtag vote! It all happens on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8/7 on CBS and CBS All Access.
You'll also get a first look at some of this year's all-new commercials and be taken behind-the-scenes of how they were filmed!
Beginning today, you can watch the top 10 selections on CBS.com and vote for the most hilarious using the hashtags listed below. Two commercials will advance to the live vote during the broadcast when viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.
The Top 10 All-Time Funniest Super Bowl Commercials and their hashtags to use on Twitter are:
- Bud Light's "Cedric Date" (2001) - #SBGCCedricDate
- Budweiser's "Lamb Streaker" (2006) - #SBGCStreaker
- CareerBuilder.com's "Celebration" (2006) - #SBGCmonkeybiz
- Chevy's "Happy Grad" (2012) - #SBGCHappyGrad
- Doritos's "Best Part" (2011) - #SBGCBestPart
- Hyundai "First Date" (2016) - #SBGCFirstDate
- Hyundai "Ryanville" (2017) - #SBGCRyanville
- Tide to Go's "Talking Stain" (2008) - #SBGCTalkingStain
- Reebok's "Terry Tate" (2003) - #SBGCTerryTate
- The NFL's "TD Celebrations to Come" (2018) - #SBGCBestTDDance
The special will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, an analyst for CBS Sports' NFL pre-game show The NFL Today and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles, and originate from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of Super Bowl LIII.
Of course, you can also watch Super Bowl LIII, including festivities like the halftime show and of course all of this year's commercials, live on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT on CBS and CBS All Access.
During Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, will take viewers on an exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the 2019 Super Bowl commercials for Hyundai and “Avocados from Mexico.” The special will include the world premiere of both spots.
In addition, Frazier visits Cedric the Entertainer of the set of his hit CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood, to talk about Cedric's hilarious cache of Super Bowl commercials, including his 2001 Bud Light ad which is vying to be the All-Time Funniest Super Bowl commercial this year.
Watch Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019 on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8/7 on CBS and CBS All Access.
