ONG Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting Customers
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Natural Gas is investigating and warning customers about a scammer using the company name to demand money.
According to ONG and several customers, the scammer is calling, claiming to be the gas company, threatening to turn off gas and demanding pay from the customer.
Cherokee Ballard, the public relations manager for ONG says that's not a call her company would make to any customer.
“We don't do that to people. We don't call and threaten, ‘we're going to cut your gas off if you don't pay us right now,’ over the phone,” Ballard said.
Several customers have reported receiving the call.
“This a scam and we want to alert people that this is going on and to not to fall for it,” Ballard said.
According to ONG, the scammer is calling from a number that shows up as ONG on caller ID.
“We're investigating that as well to see if they hacked into our phone system or if they just happened to get another number and used that as a name on the caller ID,” Ballard said.
One recipient of the scam call tells News 9 they called Oklahoma City Police to report it,
“We suggest to the customer anytime something like that happens for them to contact local law enforcement and we'll look into it as well,” Ballard said.
Overall, Ballard says it’s upsetting that people would take advantage of her company’s customers.
“I think it's really sad that people go to these lengths to try to steal other people's money,” Ballard said.