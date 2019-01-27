News
4 Dead After Fire At OKC Apartment
Sunday, January 27th 2019, 7:26 AM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - Four people are confirmed dead after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.
This happened near Memorial and May at Quail Ridge Apartments. Fire officials say one male did make it out alive, but three children and one woman have died.
"Very sad situation here. The individual that did make it out was an adult male who did jump off the balcony. He did sustain some 2nd-degree burns and injuries from the jump," said Benny Fulkerson of the OKC Fire Department.
OKCFD says In all, nearly 50 firefighters responded to the incident. It is unclear if a smoke alarm was present and/or working. Oklahoma City Fire Department Fire Investigators are on scene conducting an investigation.