Lombardi Trophy Arrives In Atlanta Ahead Of Super Bowl 53
ATLANTA, Georgia - The Vince Lombardi trophy is now in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl.
FedEx delivered the trophy to the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis carried the trophy to its location inside the Super Bowl Experience.
It'll stay on display until the day before the big game and you can watch Super Bowl 53 between the LA Rams and New England Patriots here on channel 6 on February 3rd.