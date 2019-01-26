Federal Worker Describes Aftermath Of Shutdown
The effects of the shutdown are still being felt by federal workers in Oklahoma.
One local HUD worker talked to News 9 about her experience being furloughed for 35 days.
DeCarla Steele is a veteran who has worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Oklahoma City office for the past 18 years.
“We make sure people have a place to live, and I just think that's important” Steele said.
However, Steele and her coworkers have been furloughed for more than a month thanks to the longest government shutdown in US history. That meant no pay for 35 days.
“I hated telling my husband, ‘I need gas money.’ You know? Which he graciously does, but it just felt so odd,” Steele said.
Steele says she's one of the lucky ones with money saved up. While it wasn't easy for her, Steele says some coworkers suffered more.
Regardless of politics, Steele hopes there won't be another shutdown when the current deal expires on February 15.
“I just think that we can do things very differently, but keep America rolling, keep America going. The airports. Keep our safety going and continue to try to work out whatever it is we need to work out in the meantime,” Steele said.