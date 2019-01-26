News
1 Dead In Fatal Shawnee Accident
Saturday, January 26th 2019, 8:41 PM CST
Updated:
Authorities are investigating a fatal accident Saturday evening in Shawnee.
Officials said two cars were heading eastbound on West 45th Street when they collided near North Aydelotte Avenue. The driver and a passenger from one of the vehicles were transported to OU Medical in unknown conditions.
The driver of the other car was also transported to a local hospital, but later died.
The accident is under investigation.