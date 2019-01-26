News
Oklahoma State Troopers Arrest Correctional Center Walkaway
Saturday, January 26th 2019, 1:50 PM CST
Updated:
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested minimum-security walkaway, Aaron Foote, early Saturday afternoon. Foote walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center Friday night.
Troopers located Foote, who was serving a four-year sentence out of Oklahoma County for auto theft, on the Indian Nations Turnpike near mile marker 71.
Foote will be taken back to JBCC, a minimum-security prison for men located on the northwest side of McAlester, where he will be housed in higher security until he is transported to another facility.