OU President Outlines Steps To Abolish Racist Acts On Campus In Open Letter
Saturday, January 26th 2019, 6:46 AM CST
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU President James Gallogly writes an open letter detailing the steps taken since two racist incidents on campus.
If approved by the OU Board of Regents Dr. David Surratt will become Vice President of Student Affairs.
Surratt is an OU graduate who most recently working for the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Surratt will form the Student Code of Conduct Review Committee.
On that committee will be the department chair for African-American Studies and an OU law professor. Student, faculty and staff representatives have also been invited to join.