"The Princess Diaries 2" ended with Mia becoming queen a Julie Andrews' character getting married, leaving many questions about their futures unanswered. Although Hathaway confirmed a script for the third movie exists, no details are known about the plot.

The previous films were directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. Marshall was a Hollywood legend known for producing and directing romantic comedies like "Pretty Woman" and popular sitcoms like "Happy Days." It is unclear who will direct "Princess Diaries 3," if and when the filming comes to fruition.