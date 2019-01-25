Prague Hospital Employees, Non-Profit Helping Provide Patients Meals
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - Prague Municipal Hospital got a much-needed jolt of energy from a familiar source.
On Christmas Eve, Oklahoma City-based Operation Christmas Train Set Executive Director Dustin Fisher brought a trailer full of Christmas toys and clothes for children of Prague Hospital employees.
Those employees were thrown in peril in early December, when they received their paychecks a week late.
Many staff members have told News 9 that the Miami, Florida-based company that owns and operates the hospital has run it into the ground. They say there aren’t enough resources to properly care for patients.
The hospital’s long-time dietary manager told News 9 that staff members have been reduced to paying for the food that hospital patients eat. Friday afternoon, however, Fisher showed up at the back door of the hospital with a trailer full of 500 dollars in milk, bread, eggs, biscuits, fruit cups, snacks, and vegetables.
“It’s the power of community. It’s the power of the ‘Oklahoma Standard,’” he said. “It’s the power of social media.”
Fisher says thanks to help from his partners at Mustang Heights Baptist Church, The Entertainment and anonymous donors, he was able to accumulate all of that goodwill in less than a week.
“And we’ll do it again when we have to,” he smiled.
On February 1, a Lincoln County judge will hear arguments by attorneys for the City of Prague. They want to regain control of the hospital from the present owner.
“We would love stability,” said long-time Prague Municipal Hospital Dietary Manager Sherry Bristow.
“It will happen because we want it to happen. We will be here for the long run. None of us is going to go anywhere. We are all determined,” she said.